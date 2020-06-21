UrduPoint.com
Aleem Khan Condoles Death Of Mufti Muhammad Naeem

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Aleem Khan condoles death of Mufti Muhammad Naeem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Naeem.

In his condolence message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that religious services of late Mufti Muhammad Naeem would be remembered.

