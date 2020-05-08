UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Khan Condoles Death Of Senator Faisal Javed's Mother

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:34 PM

Aleem Khan condoles death of Senator Faisal Javed's mother

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Senator Faisal Javed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Senator Faisal Javed.

In a condolence message issued here, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest thedeparted soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bearthis irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan May Family Sad

Recent Stories

Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi includ ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia, US Can Largely Contribute to Gl ..

2 minutes ago

Detailed judgement on Umar Akmal released

20 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: S. Korea football kicks off, Ho ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief Calls for Eradicating Hate Speech Amid CO ..

1 hour ago

China's new spacecraft returns to Earth: official

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.