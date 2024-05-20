Aleem Khan Condoles Iranian President's Death
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Federal Minister of Privatization, Investment Board and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday expressed his condolences on the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a helicopter crash
The minister, in his condolence message, said,“We all are saddened and grieved on the sudden death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his colleagues in Tabri."
He said that the death of Ebrahim Raisi would not not only be mourned in Iran but also in the entire Islamic world. His services for peace in the Islamic world and the region would always be remembered.
