Aleem Khan Condoles With Malik Ahmed Khan On Uncle’s Demise
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday visited Speaker House and condoled with Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan over the sad demise of his uncle, Malik Muhammad Haneef Khan.
The late Malik Muhammad Haneef Khan, who recently died, was the brother of State Minister Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan and father of MPA Malik Saeed Ahmad Khan, said a press release.
Abdul Aleem Khan prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.
During the meeting, the Federal Minister and the Speaker also exchanged views on various matters, particularly the
present situation Punjab is facing due to heavy floods in several districts.
