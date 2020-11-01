Aleem Khan congratulates newly elected office bearers of PBA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday felicitated the newly elected officer bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

In his felicitation message issued here, he said that role of media was of utmost importance.

He hoped that newly elected office bearers would keep playing their role forsolving the problems of media industry.

All possible support would be provided to the PBA, he added.