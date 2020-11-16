Aleem Khan congratulates PM Imran Khan on PTI victory in GB election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

In a statement issued here, he said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan showed complete trust and confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and his vision and policies aimed at uplift of people of the country.

He said that results in Gilgit-Baltistan election proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the most popular party in the country, and added that a new area of progress and prosperity would begin in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that Ali Amin Gandapur, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Murad Saeed also deserved to be congratulated on the success of PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Senior Minister hoped that all political parties would accept the results "with open heart". He said the success of PTI buried once for all the useless narrative propagated by the opposition.