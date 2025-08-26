Aleem Khan directs barrier-free Motorways with E-Tag & AI system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday directed that all Motorways be made barrier-free in line with international standards while further E-Tag system should be more strengthened.

He added that in the first phase, Artificial Intelligence System based upon computerized monitoring will be implemented on the M-1 and M-2 Motorways, said a press release.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at the National Highway Authority (NHA) Headquarters, he instructed that a fully computerized monitoring system be enforced across all Highways in the country.

He emphasized that violations of traffic roles such as over-speeding should immediately trigger a text message notification to the vehicle owner, as well. Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that Motorway Police personnel must refrain from stepping in front of speeding vehicles to stop them as human life is far more valuable. He stressed that officers should prioritize their own safety as well as that of travelers since such actions can cause serious threats and accidents by posing grave risks to police officials.

Aleem Khan also directed that the policy of open auction of toll plazas should also be replicated in other contracts. He underscored the need for a uniform commercial policy on both sides of Highways with 100% revenue digitization and encouraged public feedback to improve the system further. Additionally, Abdul Aleem Khan instructed that NHA should fix reasonable NOC fees for commercial land, categorized according to city and business type. He emphasized the importance of tree plantation along Motorways through non-traditional methods involving the private sector in plantation, growth and preservation to promote environmental sustainability.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan was briefed by the NHA Chairman and senior officials on various operational areas. He also visited different departments at the NHA Headquarters to review ongoing improvements.