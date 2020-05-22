UrduPoint.com
Aleem Khan Expresses Sorrow Over PIA Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:49 PM

Aleem Khan expresses sorrow over PIA plane crash

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the crash of PIA plane in Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the crash of PIA plane in Karachi.

In his condolence message on Friday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the entire nation stands with the affected families in this hour of grief.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

