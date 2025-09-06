Aleem Khan Felicitates Nation On 1500th Milad-un-Nabi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan Saturday congratulated the nation on the 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him),terming the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet a guiding light for humanity.
In his felicitation message, he said the blessed arrival of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the greatest divine gift, and Muslims across the globe must reaffirm their commitment to follow the Prophet’s noble principles to make the world a cradle of peace, said a press release.
He urged Muslims to demonstrate their devotion to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) through their conduct and character.
Aleem Khan also appealed to the nation to remember the flood-affected families in their prayers on this sacred occasion.
The IPP President also paid rich tribute to the armed forces on Defence Day, observing that September 6 is a golden chapter in Pakistan’s military history. He said the sacrifices and services of the armed forces for national defence and sovereignty would always be remembered as a tale of bravery and resilience.
Highlighting the successful completion of Operation Operation Bunyan Marsoos, Aleem Khan said the world had acknowledged Pakistan Army’s defence capabilities, adding that the nation stood united with its armed forces for the country’s stability.
Meanwhile, IPP leaders including Secretary General Mian Khalid Mahmood, Central Secretary Information Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, and Malik Zaman Naseeb also extended greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
In their separate messages, they said the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) elevated humanity and introduced a new way of life based on mercy, compassion, and respect for mankind. They emphasized that the world today needs to embrace the Prophet’s teachings for global peace.
The IPP leaders also paid homage to the armed forces on Defence Day, stating that the Pakistan Army had always stood as a shield in defence of the homeland.
