Open Menu

Aleem Khan Felicitates Pakistan Cricket Team

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Aleem Khan felicitates Pakistan cricket team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister and President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated the national cricket team on their historic victory in the ODI series against Australia.

Pakistan defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the third and final ODI in Perth, securing their first series win on Australian soil in 22 years.

In his special message, Aleem Khan praised the team's outstanding performance, especially the exceptional bowling display.

"Well done Shaheens, the nation's happiness has doubled thanks to your excellent performance against Australia," he said.

He said that all players played as a one team, with the bowlers delivering their best in what was a challenging task, given the difficulty of beating Australia on their home turf. He described the victory as a source of immense pride for the nation and expressed confidence that the national team will continue to perform well, with hopes for further success in the upcoming T20 series.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Australia Abdul Aleem Khan Perth All Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

24 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

24 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

24 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan