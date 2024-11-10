Aleem Khan Felicitates Pakistan Cricket Team
Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister and President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated the national cricket team on their historic victory in the ODI series against Australia.
Pakistan defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the third and final ODI in Perth, securing their first series win on Australian soil in 22 years.
In his special message, Aleem Khan praised the team's outstanding performance, especially the exceptional bowling display.
"Well done Shaheens, the nation's happiness has doubled thanks to your excellent performance against Australia," he said.
He said that all players played as a one team, with the bowlers delivering their best in what was a challenging task, given the difficulty of beating Australia on their home turf. He described the victory as a source of immense pride for the nation and expressed confidence that the national team will continue to perform well, with hopes for further success in the upcoming T20 series.
