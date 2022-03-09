UrduPoint.com

Aleem Khan Flies To London To Meet Jahangir Khan Tareen

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Khan Tareen

The former Punjab Minister who has joined Tareen group will discuss political situation of Punjab as well as matter of replacement of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar with Jahangir Khan Tareen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) Former Punjab minister Aleem Khan has departed for London to meet estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen amid high political temperature of the country.

Aleem Khan who joined Tareen group would discuss political situation of Punjab and strategy for replacement of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Jahangir Khan group on Tuesday had decided that Usman Buzdar was not acceptable to the group but they said they had handed over all their matters to Jahangir Khan Tareen to decide and would accept whatever decision he would make.

Talking to the reporters on Tuesday, the memers of Jahangir Khan Tareen said that they gave Jahangir Tareen the authority to take all decisions.

He also mentioned that they are in contact with different parties.

Meanwhile, several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also supported the idea of removing Sardar Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to sources familiar with the development, key federal ministers including Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar while Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar also threw his weight behind the proposal.

However, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting is the biggest supporter of removing the incumbent chief minister of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Asad Umar Pervez Khattak Governor Punjab London All Weight Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

First government in history which contrary to trad ..

First government in history which contrary to tradition, demands from the allies ..

1 minute ago
 No-trust-motion:PM Imran to visit MQM-P 's headqua ..

No-trust-motion:PM Imran to visit MQM-P 's headquarters to seek their support

25 minutes ago
 US halts Russian oil, Moscow pledges new Ukraine c ..

US halts Russian oil, Moscow pledges new Ukraine corridors

5 minutes ago
 Fukushima region forges renewable future after nuc ..

Fukushima region forges renewable future after nuclear disaster

5 minutes ago
 World's silence over rising Indian troops crimes a ..

World's silence over rising Indian troops crimes against women in IIOJK alarming ..

5 minutes ago
 Almost 98% quota of female increases under Ehsaas ..

Almost 98% quota of female increases under Ehsaas programme: Sania Nishtar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>