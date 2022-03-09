Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Khan Tareen

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Punjab Minister who has joined Tareen group will discuss political situation of Punjab as well as matter of replacement of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar with Jahangir Khan Tareen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) Former Punjab minister Aleem Khan has departed for London to meet estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen amid high political temperature of the country.

Aleem Khan who joined Tareen group would discuss political situation of Punjab and strategy for replacement of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Jahangir Khan group on Tuesday had decided that Usman Buzdar was not acceptable to the group but they said they had handed over all their matters to Jahangir Khan Tareen to decide and would accept whatever decision he would make.

Talking to the reporters on Tuesday, the memers of Jahangir Khan Tareen said that they gave Jahangir Tareen the authority to take all decisions.

He also mentioned that they are in contact with different parties.

Meanwhile, several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also supported the idea of removing Sardar Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to sources familiar with the development, key federal ministers including Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar while Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar also threw his weight behind the proposal.

However, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting is the biggest supporter of removing the incumbent chief minister of the province.