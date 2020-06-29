Aleem Khan, FMA delegation discuss proposals regarding release of wheat to flour mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A delegation of Flour Mills Association (FMA) on Monday met Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and discussed proposals with regard to release of wheat to flour mills in Punjab.

According to official sources here, the Senior Minister said, " As per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we want to determine wheat price as much less as possible." He said that new policy would be introduced in food sector during next three months.

He said that PM's decision to import wheat was to decrease flour prices, adding that work was also being done about targeted subsidy of flour.

He said, "We want to give maximum relief to common man regarding flour price.

" Abdul Aleem Khan said that decision was made to release wheat to flour mills before time with the aim to lower the flour price. He said wheat would be imported keeping in view the shortage of its quantity.

The minister said that just recommendations of flour mills would be accepted.

Flour Mills Association gave the recommendation to release same wheat to all flour mills across the province. FMA assured to extend possible cooperation to the government.

PFMA Chairman Asim Raza presented recommendations to the Senior Minister.

Delegation consisted of Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Mian Riaz Ahmad, Shaukat Hayat and others.