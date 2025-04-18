Open Menu

Aleem Khan For Elimination Of Corruption & Incompetence: New Business Plan For PLIC

Published April 18, 2025

Aleem Khan for elimination of corruption & incompetence: New business plan for PLIC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Postal Life Insurance Company (PLIC).

Chairing a high-level review meeting he has called for a comprehensive business plan to enhance the institution’s income and credibility, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In his remarks, Federal Minister stated that it is unaffordable for any organization to have higher expenditures than income which is the existing position of PLIC. He emphasized that corruption and incompetency must be eliminated in public sector organizations. He directed that PLIC must promptly arrange for the payment of outstanding claims and present a reformed Road-Map to overcome its shortcomings.

Highlighting the need for structural changes, Abdul Aleem Khan underscored that reforms in the administrative framework of the Postal Life Insurance Company are essential to meet modern-day challenges.

He stressed that Government funds will not be allowed to go to waste under any circumstances.

While reviewing the company’s performance, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that instead of relying on Government grants, public sector organizations should focus on enhancing their own resources and revenue.

He urged officials to change their approach by adapting to contemporary demands and work diligently to boost internal resources. He added that for PLIC to achieve real progress it must compete with private sector entities and ensure greater profitability with minimal human resources.

During the meeting, the Federal Secretary for Communications and the Director General of Pakistan Post briefed the Federal Minister for Communications on various challenges and issues being faced by the organization of Postal Life Insurance Company.

It was decided that the Finance Department will formally be approached to get help in resolving the financial issues of the Company. Additionally, a follow-up meeting will also be held in a week to review the new Business Plan.

