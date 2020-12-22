UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Khan For Evolving New Mechanism To Buy Wheat At Govt Level

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Aleem Khan for evolving new mechanism to buy wheat at govt level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that a new mechanism to buy wheat at government level should be evolved.

He said this while presiding over a cabinet meeting regarding wheat policy here.

He said that under new model the poor consumers should get maximum subsidy on flour.

Aleem said that for new system the food department should give a final shape to the proposals by the end of December.

He further said that 1,138,000 metric tonnes of imported wheat to flour mills would be issued till February.

The Minister said, "We want to implement new wheat policy from coming March."He said that PM Imran Khan would give final approval to the new proposals for procuring wheat.

He said that sufficient flour was available in the province and there was no complaint in this regard.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Poor Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Buy February March December From Government Cabinet Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

2 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

3 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.