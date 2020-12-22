Aleem Khan for evolving new mechanism to buy wheat at govt level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that a new mechanism to buy wheat at government level should be evolved.

He said this while presiding over a cabinet meeting regarding wheat policy here.

He said that under new model the poor consumers should get maximum subsidy on flour.

Aleem said that for new system the food department should give a final shape to the proposals by the end of December.

He further said that 1,138,000 metric tonnes of imported wheat to flour mills would be issued till February.

The Minister said, "We want to implement new wheat policy from coming March."He said that PM Imran Khan would give final approval to the new proposals for procuring wheat.

He said that sufficient flour was available in the province and there was no complaint in this regard.