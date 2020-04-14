Aleem Khan for meeting wheat procurement target

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday directed that the target of 4.5 million tonnes of wheat procurement in the province should be met in any case.

Chairing a meeting of the food department here, the senior minister directed that there should be no restriction on the inter-district transport of wheat while the smuggling of wheat and the exit from the province should be stopped at all costs by sealing all the borders of Punjab.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the wheat procurement target might be increased but the decrease was not possible, so the target must be achieved as soon as possible. He further said that the process of releasing these wheat stocks should also be initiated so that there was no complaint of any shortage of flour in the market.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had great expectations from the Food department which would be fulfilled.

The senior minister said that other provinces were also dependent on Punjab for wheat. He added that integrated policy on this issue should also be made and if necessary the legislation would be tabled in Punjab Assembly. He said that there was a discrepancy between the government and market rates for the sale of wheat which should be minimized so as to discourage hoarders and profiteers.

During the meeting, Secretary Food Waqas Ali Mehmood informed Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan that "Bardana" had been issued without any discrimination and wheat procurement had already been started in Punjab, especially in Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. The meeting was informed that 4.5 million tonnes of wheat would be procured under open policy while Deputy Commissioners in each district were following the directives of the government to achieve the target of wheat procurement.