Aleem Khan For National Unity To Tackle Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 10:53 PM
Federal Minister for Communications and President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan,Thursday visited River Ravi to review the latest situation and said that this was not the time for politics, but for national unity to confront floods and the current unexpected situation with maximum efficiency
Talking to media, the minister stressed the need to set aside political differences and provide relief to the affected people.
Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the gesture of goodwill from the Chief Ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, who not only expressed solidarity with Punjab in dealing with the flood situation but also offered-assistance from their respective provincial governments. He recalled that during the floods and heavy rains in Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab also extended similar support, reflecting national unity.
The federal minister assured the media that the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Communications will leave no stone unturned in maintaining, repairing, and restoring damaged roads across the country. He appreciated the Punjab government and administrative bodies for their timely preparations, which helped raise awareness among people and minimize losses.
Highlighting the extraordinary rise in water levels in River Ravi, Aleem Khan said that he had never witnessed such a situation before, but expressed confidence that with collective efforts, the crisis would be handled effectively.
He lauded the preparedness and swift response of rescue services and other institutions, hoping that the next 24 hours would also pass without major difficulties for the people, particularly those living around Shahdara.
Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, reviewed rescue services and related arrangements in River Ravi by boat. Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Provincial Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, along with district administration officials and the AC Ravi Town, briefed on the current situation, potential risks, and precautionary measures taken.
Earlier, the Lahore Commissioner and Director General of the LDA also briefed Abdul Aleem Khan in a meeting regarding the arrangements made around River Ravi, particularly in NA-117 Shahdara. Punjab Assembly member Shoaib Siddiqui was also present. Expressing concern over the affected riverbank communities in Shahdara, the Federal Minister directed authorities to ensure all possible rescue services in the area.
