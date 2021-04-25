LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Punjab & Central Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the last 25 years were a metaphor for the political struggle of PTI and long standing efforts of the party workers.

He added that PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would attain its goals through solid policies.

Talking to party workers on the 25th founding day of the PTI, Abdul Aleem Khan said that there was no doubt that in the 74 years' history of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan had changed the traditional politics of the country.

He said that the PTI was in power today due to the efforts of common Pakistanis who had played their role on the call of their national hero.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the personality of Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a new and positive trend to the politics of the country and political vision of every citizen had risen.

Senior Minister said that due to coronavirus and other challenges, the present government faced obstacles but in spite of all this the country was moving towards stability and on the economic front, every coming day was promising success.

He expressed the belief that in the next two and a half years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the problems of the country will besolved more quickly and the dream of real development and prosperity on solid foundationswill surely come true.