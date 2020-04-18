Aleem Khan hails ordinance against hoarding, smuggling

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday hailed the promulgation of ordinance against hoarding and smuggling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday hailed the promulgation of ordinance against hoarding and smuggling.

In a statement issued here, he said that hoarders and smugglers would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said that Food department would meet the expectations of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Senior minister said that all departments would be mobilized to check hoarding, adding that Punjab borders were being sealed.

He said that smuggling of wheat and food items from Punjab would be discouraged.