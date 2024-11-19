Aleem Khan Holds Meeting With Azerbaijan Minister To Discuss Trade, Investment
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 11:08 PM
Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan met with Azerbaijan’s Minister for Economy, H.E. Mikayal Jabbarov, in Baku on Tuesday to discuss avenues for bilateral cooperation, focusing on investment and trade
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan met with Azerbaijan’s Minister for Economy, H.E. Mikayal Jabbarov, in Baku on Tuesday to discuss avenues for bilateral cooperation, focusing on investment and trade.
During the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan invited the Government of Azerbaijan to participate in the privatization of key state-owned entities, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Utility Stores, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, and DISCOs.
Aleem Khan emphasized the potential for increased trade volume between the two nations and highlighted opportunities in LNG, renewable energy, IT, telecommunications, agriculture, and energy sectors.
Aleem said that there is no doubt that Pakistan and Azerbaijan can increase volume of both side trade
In communications, the Federal Minister proposed Azerbaijan’s involvement in the Karachi-to-Sukkur Motorway (M6) project, a critical route directly linked to Pakistan's seaport and a hub for economic activity.
H.E. Mikayal Jabbarov expressed satisfaction with the introduction of direct flights between Pakistan and Baku, which has significantly boosted tourism.
Mikayal Jabbarov warmly welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan and assured full cooperation from the Government of Azerbaijan in strengthening bilateral relations.
Both the Ministers lauded the close and brotherly relations of Pakistan and Azerbaijan and expressed hope that these will further enhance in the days to come.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins presidential poll
Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees
Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled
'Operation Night Watch': Rembrandt classic gets makeover
Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against IG
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees20 minutes ago
-
Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled20 minutes ago
-
Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against IG20 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions34 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's p ..34 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 734 minutes ago
-
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes34 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables40 minutes ago
-
'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched40 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties40 minutes ago
-
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits40 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation40 minutes ago