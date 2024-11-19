Open Menu

Aleem Khan Holds Meeting With Azerbaijan Minister To Discuss Trade, Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 11:08 PM

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Azerbaijan Minister to discuss trade, investment

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan met with Azerbaijan’s Minister for Economy, H.E. Mikayal Jabbarov, in Baku on Tuesday to discuss avenues for bilateral cooperation, focusing on investment and trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan met with Azerbaijan's Minister for Economy, H.E. Mikayal Jabbarov, in Baku on Tuesday to discuss avenues for bilateral cooperation, focusing on investment and trade.

During the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan invited the Government of Azerbaijan to participate in the privatization of key state-owned entities, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Utility Stores, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, and DISCOs.

Aleem Khan emphasized the potential for increased trade volume between the two nations and highlighted opportunities in LNG, renewable energy, IT, telecommunications, agriculture, and energy sectors.

Aleem said that there is no doubt that Pakistan and Azerbaijan can increase volume of both side trade

In communications, the Federal Minister proposed Azerbaijan’s involvement in the Karachi-to-Sukkur Motorway (M6) project, a critical route directly linked to Pakistan's seaport and a hub for economic activity.

H.E. Mikayal Jabbarov expressed satisfaction with the introduction of direct flights between Pakistan and Baku, which has significantly boosted tourism.

Mikayal Jabbarov warmly welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan and assured full cooperation from the Government of Azerbaijan in strengthening bilateral relations.

Both the Ministers lauded the close and brotherly relations of Pakistan and Azerbaijan and expressed hope that these will further enhance in the days to come.

APP-rzr-mkz

