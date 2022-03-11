Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that estranged PTI leader before leaving for London had also met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2022) Estranged PTI leader and donor Aleem Khan held a three-hour long meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London.

Both leaders discussed the latest political situation in the country.

According to the latest reports, Aleem Khan held meeting with Nawaz Sharif six hours landing in London on Wednesday.

They said that former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz's sons Hasan and Hussain were also present in the meeting which lasted for three hours.

The meeting was arranged by the mutual friends.

The PTI leader left for London on Wednesday to meet Jahangir Khan Tareen and Nawaz Sharif. Before leaving for London he had also met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore.