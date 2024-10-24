Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

KARACHI/ HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan, Thursday, inaugurated the newly constructed bridge on Hub River at the confluence of Balochistan and Sindh provinces on N-25, a national highway that connects port city of Karachi with border town of Chaman via Quetta.

The Hub River bridge was damaged in 2022 floods and the project of construction of a new bridge has been completed in 2 years at a cost of Rs1180 million to completely restore the road links of Karachi with Quetta and Gawadar, said a statement issued here.

Abdul Aleem Khan, while addressing the inauguration ceremony, underscored the significance of business activities for development of any area and emphasized, “We have to ensure maximum development of Balochistan even by collecting revenue from other provinces.”

He said that the largest network of the National Highway Authority across the country exists in Balochistan which is 4500 km long but unfortunately lesser toll tax was collected from this Province.

Abdul Aleem Khan terming the width of Hub Bridge insufficient for smooth flow of traffic announced construction of another bridge parallel to the existing one. The federal minster, at the occasion also announced dualization of the N-25 highway from Karachi to Quetta to reduce the ratio of road accidents occurring due to traffic pressure.

The minister vowed to build new bridges and roads in Balochistan to improve road connectivity and said that a new bridge has already been completed at “Pinjara” which will be opened very soon.

Aleem Khan said that he wanted to build the 6-lane Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway in the mode of Public-Private Partnership while the Northern Bypass will also be constructed as a major Highway. He lauded the NLC and NHA authorities for their best performance in the construction of this bridge and expressed the hope that after the construction of this link the Hub area will play a key role in the development of the province and country.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, addressing the ceremony, said that the incumbent government was taking measures to solve the problems of Balochistan on a priority basis. He appreciated in time completion of Hub Bridge and offered special thanks to Abdul Aleem Khan in this regard.

Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud and Chairman National Highway Authority Shahryar Sultan briefed the Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan about the details of the completed project while later the Federal Ministers and senior officials reviewed the construction work of the newly constructed Hub Bridge.

