Aleem Khan, KP CM Discuss Flood Damage; NHA Ramps Up Road, Bridge Restoration

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Ali Amin Gandapur to discuss the recent situation arising from torrential rains and floods in the Province and the extensive damage caused to roads and bridges.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release.

He stated that the National Highway Authority (NHA) is fully mobilized and all its resources are available for the people of KPK. He assured that immediate measures are being taken to alleviate the hardships of the masses.

The minister said that repair and reconstruction work on damaged roads and bridges had already begun round the clock and wherever required machinery and workforce from NHA Punjab and Sindh Offices are also being deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assured the Chief Minister KP as per the requirements of Provincial Government NHA would be at its service. Moreover, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan was briefed by the Federal Secretary Communications, currently in Gilgit-Baltistan, and by the Chairman NHA from KP.

They informed him that acting on the Minister’s directions, NHA teams had immediately commenced restoration work on Friday as a result of which the Mansehra-Naran-Jhal Khund Road (MNJ) had been opened for traffic while road is also clear from Balakot to Babusar Top.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed that NHA officers shall remain in the field until the last road and bridge is restored and no negligence will be tolerated. He expressed satisfaction over the prompt response of NHA in this difficult situation and instructed that the restoration operation should continue day and night with all available resources.

It is noteworthy that soon after the emergency reports were received on Friday, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan directed the Secretary Communications to proceed to Gilgit-Baltistan and the Chairman NHA to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Five high-level operational teams were formed and work began immediately in the northern areas and KPK to restore roads, remove landslides and take other necessary measures, there.

In the report presented to the Federal Minister, the Chairman NHA noted that bridges on the Karakoram Highway and Jaglot-Skardu Road have collapsed and will take some time to reconnect; however, traffic has been restored from Balakot to Karlat, Kawai and Shogran where the Federal Secretary Communications is personally supervising the restoration work.

