UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Khan Lauds Approval Of FATF-related Bills

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Aleem Khan lauds approval of FATF-related bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that approval of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills by the parliament was an important milestone on which Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of the parliament deserved appreciation.

According to a press release issued here, the minister said that opposition had once again shown an irresponsible attitude towards national affairs, adding that it was very unfortunate to politicize such sensitive national issues.

He said that leaders in the opposition parties should have discharged their responsibilities and cooperated with the government to pass laws related to national security and serious matters.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that protection of personal interests in the guise of constitution-making did not benefit anyone.

PPP and PML-N should have participated in constitution-making in accordance with democratic requirements, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Abdul Aleem Khan Financial Action Task Force Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

51 minutes ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

2 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

1 hour ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

2 hours ago

OPEC considers market prospects for Q4- 2020, into ..

2 hours ago

AED43.13 bn dividends distributed by ADX, DFM on b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.