Aleem Khan lauds approval of FATF-related bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that approval of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills by the parliament was an important milestone on which Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of the parliament deserved appreciation.

According to a press release issued here, the minister said that opposition had once again shown an irresponsible attitude towards national affairs, adding that it was very unfortunate to politicize such sensitive national issues.

He said that leaders in the opposition parties should have discharged their responsibilities and cooperated with the government to pass laws related to national security and serious matters.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that protection of personal interests in the guise of constitution-making did not benefit anyone.

PPP and PML-N should have participated in constitution-making in accordance with democratic requirements, he added.