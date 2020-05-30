UrduPoint.com
Aleem Khan Lauds Deptts Concerned For Outstanding Wheat Procurement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:41 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Saturday that outstanding purchase of wheat was the success of departments concerned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Saturday that outstanding purchase of wheat was the success of departments concerned.

Presiding over a meeting to review wheat stocks and procurement, he said that focus was being made on evolving comprehensive policy with regard to food in the province.

The senior minister said that next year, wheat volume and purchase method would be changed.

He said, "Punjab is self-sufficient in wheat and there will be no wheat shortage.

" After purchasing wheat at government level, now preparations were on to buy wheat for Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK), adding that food departments of Punjab and KPK would jointly purchase wheat.

He said flour mills and seed companies could buy as much as wheat keeping in view their requirements.

Aleem Khan said that in future, all stakeholders would be taken into confidence for wheat procurement.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrialattended the meeting through a video link.

