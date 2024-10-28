Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, board of Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday visited the National Highway Authority (NHA) headquarters, inspected the National Traffic Operation Center and commended Pakistan’s motorway and GT road notable revenue growth and technological upgrades.

Aleem Khan expressed satisfaction over the transition of 99 percent of vehicles on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway to the M-Tag system, which has greatly reduced traffic congestion and streamlined toll operations. “The shift to M-Tag has improved traffic flow significantly and I am pleased with NHA’s efforts to modernize the toll collection process,” Aleem Khan stated.

Aleem Khan further highlighted the record-breaking financial achievements of the NHA, reporting a 100 percent increase in revenue, with the projected target rising to Rs 110 billion from last year’s Rs 64 billion.

“This is an unprecedented milestone, marking the first time a public institution will generate an additional Rs 50 billion in revenue,” the minister said.

The federal minister directed the NHA to reduce cash lanes across all motorways and increase the number of M-Tag booths.

He also instructed that all toll plazas be equipped with camera systems to monitor vehicles and capture license plate information, emphasizing that these updates should be available to the Secretary of Communications and the NHA Chairman. "Daily revenue reports should be prepared to maintain accountability and progress," Aleem Khan added.

For the next phase of the M-Tag initiative, he proposed implementing a double toll fee for vehicles without M-Tags, following a two-week public awareness campaign.

Aleem Khan highlighted the importance of transitioning all motorways to M-Tag for improved safety and smoother traffic flow.

Federal minister praised NHA officials for achieving a 99 percent M-Tag adoption rate on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and called for similar progress on other routes, with a focus on reducing cash lanes and alleviating traffic congestion.

In recognition of NHA’s efforts and revenue growth, the minister announced bonuses and incentives for employees who contributed to the institution’s success. Senior officials, including the NHA Chairman, provided briefings on various operational matters and strategic initiatives aimed at further improving national infrastructure and service quality.

