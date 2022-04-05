Aleem Khan levelled baseless allegations against CM: spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Spokesman Chief Minister Office said on Tuesday that Aleem Khan levelled baseless and fabricated allegations against the Buzdar government and there was no reality in such allegations.

He stated that the postings and transfers were done only on merit in the Punjab province. Spokesman further clarified that Farah Khan had no role in the matter of postings, transfers and contracts, adding that Aleem Khan should feel ashamed of himself by levelling such concocted allegations.

He revealed that transfers and postings were done in the Punjab province by taking into account professional abilities and merit only.

The spokesman disclosed that CM Usman Buzdar had not made any interference in the matter of postings and transfers till today. He denounced that those who indulged into horse-trading and were still doing had been fully exposed before the nation and those who were indulging into monetary politics had also been exposed before the masses.

"CM Usman Buzdar is honest to the core and reserves the right to pursue legal action against those who are levelling baseless allegations against him," concluded Spokesman CMO.