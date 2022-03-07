Aleem Khan may take part in meeting on no-trust-motion against govt: Sources

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Sources say the meeting will be held at the residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen who is expected to take part in the meeting via video link.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2022) PTI’s disgruntled leader Aleem Khan would visit Jahangir Khan Tareen’s residence to take part in an important meeting on Monday (today), the sources said.

They said meeting was being held to discuss no-trust-motion against the PTI government.

They said that Aleem Khan was also approached by PML-N ahead of Opposition’s joint plan of bringing no-trust-motion against the ruling government.

Jahangir Khan Tareen who is in London these days is expected to take part in the meeting via video link from London.

“A joint political strategy will be chalked out by gathering all the groups within the PTI,” the sources quoted some insiders as saying.

According to the tv reports, Aleem Khan is said to have made contact with over 40 Punjab MPAs, including 10 ministers, in the last 30 days. The Names of these MPAs would be kept secret till the political situation became clear.

The sources said that the participants in the meeting would also discuss their strategy if the no-trust-motion was tabled before the parliament. They would also decide how to convince other disgruntled members of the ruling party besides sharing proposals and strategies about Punjab and the centre.

However, no official station came from Aleem Khan on the move.