Aleem Khan meets Belarusian ministers; discusses bilateral cooperation

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday held a detailed meeting with Belarusian Minister of Transport and Communications H.E. Alexei Lyakhnovich and discussed bilateral cooperation, key economic and trade affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday held a detailed meeting with Belarusian Minister of Transport and Communications H.E. Alexei Lyakhnovich and discussed bilateral cooperation, key economic and trade affairs.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that progress is needed on the ongoing matters related to road connectivity between the two countries and it was pointed out that such advancements could not only enhance bilateral trade but also provide access to Central Asia and Europe, said a press release.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan stated that Belarus holds a significant geographical position in the region for trade and Pakistan, particularly in the communications sector aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation. He further expressed that the visit of his delegation to Belarus has been highly productive and will be mutually beneficial for both countries.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Belarus in this month would further contribute to the cement these ties. Federal Minister also invited Belarus' Minister of Transport to invest in Pakistan's Communications Sector especially in Motorways.

Belarusian Minister for Transport and Communications H.E. Alexei Lyakhnovich warmly welcomed Pakistani Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and his delegation, assuring them of Belarus' commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Abdul Aleem Khan also addressed the Ministerial Session, stressing the importance of increasing collaboration between the two countries. He added that the visits of the heads of both countries are significant and it will play a positive role in accelerating purposeful development in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan along with the Pakistani delegation visited a renowned Tractor Manufacturing Plant in Minsk, Belarus. The delegation was informed that this Plant which has been operational for 75 years, manufactures over 62 models of tractors and vehicles, employing a workforce of more than 20,000 this plant has an annual production capacity of 50,000 tractors. It was further told that Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan, Russia, Lithuania, and Pakistan are main importers of these tractors.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed interest in the Belarusian tractor plant, appreciating its environmentally friendly operations and advanced technology. He stated that Pakistan is keen to establish a similar tractor plant and can benefit from Belarus’ expertise in this field. During the visit, Belarusian officials gave the Pakistani delegation a tour of the various sectors of the tractor plant and addressed their queries.