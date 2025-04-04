Aleem Khan Meets Belarusian Ministers; Discusses Bilateral Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday held a detailed meeting with Belarusian Minister of Transport and Communications H.E. Alexei Lyakhnovich and discussed bilateral cooperation, key economic and trade affairs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday held a detailed meeting with Belarusian Minister of Transport and Communications H.E. Alexei Lyakhnovich and discussed bilateral cooperation, key economic and trade affairs.
During the meeting, it was emphasized that progress is needed on the ongoing matters related to road connectivity between the two countries and it was pointed out that such advancements could not only enhance bilateral trade but also provide access to Central Asia and Europe, said a press release.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan stated that Belarus holds a significant geographical position in the region for trade and Pakistan, particularly in the communications sector aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation. He further expressed that the visit of his delegation to Belarus has been highly productive and will be mutually beneficial for both countries.
Abdul Aleem Khan expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Belarus in this month would further contribute to the cement these ties. Federal Minister also invited Belarus' Minister of Transport to invest in Pakistan's Communications Sector especially in Motorways.
Belarusian Minister for Transport and Communications H.E. Alexei Lyakhnovich warmly welcomed Pakistani Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and his delegation, assuring them of Belarus' commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors.
Abdul Aleem Khan also addressed the Ministerial Session, stressing the importance of increasing collaboration between the two countries. He added that the visits of the heads of both countries are significant and it will play a positive role in accelerating purposeful development in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan along with the Pakistani delegation visited a renowned Tractor Manufacturing Plant in Minsk, Belarus. The delegation was informed that this Plant which has been operational for 75 years, manufactures over 62 models of tractors and vehicles, employing a workforce of more than 20,000 this plant has an annual production capacity of 50,000 tractors. It was further told that Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan, Russia, Lithuania, and Pakistan are main importers of these tractors.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed interest in the Belarusian tractor plant, appreciating its environmentally friendly operations and advanced technology. He stated that Pakistan is keen to establish a similar tractor plant and can benefit from Belarus’ expertise in this field. During the visit, Belarusian officials gave the Pakistani delegation a tour of the various sectors of the tractor plant and addressed their queries.
Recent Stories
UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Aleem Khan meets Belarusian ministers; discusses bilateral cooperation
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawaz lauds PM, his team for reducing power tariffs21 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in Karachi firing incident21 minutes ago
-
Maryam Aurangzeb stresses for providing basic amenities to citizens31 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review crackdown against drug peddlers41 minutes ago
-
Sindh Population Welfare organises 1-day medical & family planning awareness camp41 minutes ago
-
Precautions urged against lumpy skin disease41 minutes ago
-
Minister for Housing&Works Riaz Hussain chairs meeting to address legal disputes on Constantia Estat ..41 minutes ago
-
SSP Keamari visits holding camp for repatriation of illegal foreign residents41 minutes ago
-
RPO meets stone suppliers delegation41 minutes ago
-
Thirteen outlaws held : ice, liquor & arms recovered51 minutes ago
-
Five ‘gamblers’ caught in Wah Saddar area51 minutes ago
-
Three held with 40 litres of liquor51 minutes ago