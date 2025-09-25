Aleem Khan orders inquiry into Pakistan Post hiring, reviews departmental right-sizing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A high-level meeting on departmental right-sizing was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan here Thursday.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the effective utilization of human resources and financial assets in the light of the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee, said a press release.

Aleem Khan admonished Motorway Police officers, stressing that public funds were a national trust and would not be allowed to be treated as spoils of war or distributed arbitrarily. He categorically stated that he has not availed any staff from the Ministry and directed the officers to work strictly within their available resources, as well. He emphasized that the colonial-era mindset must be abandoned and officers should refrain from using subordinates for personal household tasks as the national exchequer cannot afford extravagance or unnecessary burdens.

The minister ordered an inquiry into the recruitment of 4,000 staff members in Pakistan Post during the tenure of the previous government and sought a detailed report in this regard. He warned that those recruited through bribery would be terminated while strict action would be taken against the officials involved in this process.

Directives were also issued to Pakistan Post officers to present a practical business plan, terming it the institution’s last opportunity before being placed on the privatization list.

Abdul Aleem Khan made it clear that any organization failing to perform would have to undergo in the process of privatization. Similarly, Postal Life Insurance was instructed to submit a comprehensive business plan while performance improvements were also sought in departments affiliated with the Ministry of Communications including NTRC, PICL and others.

Highlighting the purpose of right-sizing, the minister said it was aimed at improving existing institutional models and reducing losses as organizations cannot sustain themselves under continued financial deficits. He also assigned new targets to officers and directed the Motorway Police to re-estimate their manpower requirements. The meeting included briefings by the Federal Secretary for Communications, Chairman National Highway Authority and Inspector General Motorways.