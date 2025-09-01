Aleem Khan Pays Tribute To Army Martyrs Of Heli Crash
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic Pakistan Army helicopter crash.
In his condolence message, he said that the sacrifices of Pilot Major Atif, Co-Pilot Major Faisal and other martyrs will always be remembered as they laid down their lives in the line of duty while serving the nation, said a press release.
In a message on Twitter, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that those who embraced martyrdom while providing relief to flood-affected people have set a remarkable example. He added that the nation pays rich tribute to their services and sacrifices.
The minister further said that he stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. He prayed that Almighty Allah elevates the ranks of the martyrs, grants patience and strength to their families and keeps the country and nation under His eternal protection.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP expresses solidarity with Afghanistan after deadly earthquake5 minutes ago
-
Federal Health minister launches anti-polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
Forces foil terrorist attack in North Waziristan, Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute5 minutes ago
-
IHC summons police officials on complaint by Asad Qaiser5 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan pays tribute to Army martyrs of Heli crash5 minutes ago
-
First Rheumatology OPD inaugurated in Larkana15 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept sets up mobile vet hospitals15 minutes ago
-
NA to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi with simple, dignified programme: Ayaz Sadiq15 minutes ago
-
IHC, lowers courts resume work after summer vacations15 minutes ago
-
New polio case reported in Tank district15 minutes ago
-
Two more tour operators withdraw cases against Hajj quota15 minutes ago
-
HEC issues active MS & PhD programmes to strengthen degree attestation process15 minutes ago