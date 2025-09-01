Aleem Khan pays tribute to Army martyrs of Heli crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic Pakistan Army helicopter crash.

In his condolence message, he said that the sacrifices of Pilot Major Atif, Co-Pilot Major Faisal and other martyrs will always be remembered as they laid down their lives in the line of duty while serving the nation, said a press release.

In a message on Twitter, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that those who embraced martyrdom while providing relief to flood-affected people have set a remarkable example. He added that the nation pays rich tribute to their services and sacrifices.

The minister further said that he stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. He prayed that Almighty Allah elevates the ranks of the martyrs, grants patience and strength to their families and keeps the country and nation under His eternal protection.