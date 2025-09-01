Open Menu

Aleem Khan Pays Tribute To Army Martyrs Of Heli Crash

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Aleem Khan pays tribute to Army martyrs of Heli crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic Pakistan Army helicopter crash.

In his condolence message, he said that the sacrifices of Pilot Major Atif, Co-Pilot Major Faisal and other martyrs will always be remembered as they laid down their lives in the line of duty while serving the nation, said a press release.

In a message on Twitter, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that those who embraced martyrdom while providing relief to flood-affected people have set a remarkable example. He added that the nation pays rich tribute to their services and sacrifices.

The minister further said that he stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. He prayed that Almighty Allah elevates the ranks of the martyrs, grants patience and strength to their families and keeps the country and nation under His eternal protection.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

2 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

3 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

3 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

3 hours ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

6 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

6 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

7 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan