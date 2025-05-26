Aleem Khan Praises Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister for Communications
Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said the Pak armed forces responded effectively to Indian
aggression.
Addressing party workers at the residence of former MPA Niaz Ghaskori, he said the Pakistan
armed forces responded decisively with professional capabilities.
Provincial president of IPP Nazir Ahmad, general secretary and MPA Shoeb Saddique,
with other local leaders were also present on the occasion.
Aleem Khan praised the armed forces, saying the Pak forces crushed Indian pride within one-and-a-half
hours—an unprecedented military response.
"It bowed the Indian forces and brought their arrogance
to the ground in a very short time," he added.
He said Pakistan is a peaceful country but always ready to defend any hostile attempt
by the enemy. "The entire nation stands with the army, leading to a historic victory," he
added.
Niaz Ghaskori also praised the armed forces and said India would remember its defeat
in history.
Recent Stories
Kristoffer Reitan wins in play-off after course record
Navigating high inflation & slow growth: How ECB policy shapes the eurozone’s ..
Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best Athlete of the Year
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile
ADNOC’s listed companies post strong Q1 results with over US$2.3 billion net p ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrations to mark Shabab Al Ahli’s ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025
African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan praises armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Food Safety Awareness' held:2 minutes ago
-
19th death anniversary of veteran actor Adeeb on Monday42 minutes ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio campaign kicks off42 minutes ago
-
Kamal launches third national Polio vaccination campaign51 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 260,726 cusecs water52 minutes ago
-
Climate Change threatens Biodiversity in DIKhan: experts ask for quick action52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive52 minutes ago
-
Lahore police ensures tight security for anti-polio campaign1 hour ago
-
Crackdown against criminal elements continues in Iqbal Town1 hour ago
-
Twin cities abuzz with festive cheer as Eid nears1 hour ago
-
IGP directs immediate relief on police personnel’s requests1 hour ago