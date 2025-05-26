Aleem Khan praises armed forces

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister for Communications

Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said the Pak armed forces responded effectively to Indian

aggression.

Addressing party workers at the residence of former MPA Niaz Ghaskori, he said the Pakistan

armed forces responded decisively with professional capabilities.

Provincial president of IPP Nazir Ahmad, general secretary and MPA Shoeb Saddique,

with other local leaders were also present on the occasion.

Aleem Khan praised the armed forces, saying the Pak forces crushed Indian pride within one-and-a-half

hours—an unprecedented military response.

"It bowed the Indian forces and brought their arrogance

to the ground in a very short time," he added.

He said Pakistan is a peaceful country but always ready to defend any hostile attempt

by the enemy. "The entire nation stands with the army, leading to a historic victory," he

added.

Niaz Ghaskori also praised the armed forces and said India would remember its defeat

in history.