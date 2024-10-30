Aleem Khan proposes NADRA and passport counters in Post Offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan expressed serious concerns about the current status of the Pakistan Postal Service on Tuesday during a meeting of the Focal Group for Communications.

Federal Minister highlighted the organization’s performance as inadequate and criticized its poor financial discipline.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed the Federal Secretary of Communications to develop a comprehensive plan to address these issues within one week and present a report in the next meeting.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that for the survival of the Department we will have to work on war footing basis to establish emergency financial plan.

“To increase the revenue of the Pakistan Postal Service, we should establish NADRA and Passport Counters in all General Post Offices (GPOs) and post offices nationwide,” Aleem Khan stated, stressing the importance of measures to improve the institution's financial health.

Federal Minister pointed out that the postal service must become self-sufficient and move away from relying on government funds.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the old system of post offices around the globe has changed, so we also have to work according to the new requirements. “Spending billions of rupees from government funds each year is not an achievement,” Aleem Khan remarked.

Similarly, if the income is low, it cannot last long so the Pakistan Postal Service also has to generate its own resources instead of relying on treasury funds, minister urged.

Aleem also suggested that the postal service explore options for generating its own revenue, including renting out its buildings across the country.

Expressing concern about the current situation, the minister called for a clear policy roadmap for Pakistan Post and requested a detailed report.

Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized the task of finalizing concrete proposals to increase revenue along with eliminating vacant posts in this institution should be completed as soon as possible.

Federal Minister said that the institution must achieve financial targets in any case for which various issues were considered in the meeting and senior officers briefed the Federal Minister.