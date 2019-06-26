Aleem Khan resigns from four standing committees

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The Assembly secretariat has approved the resignation and issued a notification.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan has resigned from four standing committees.

Media reports said that Aleem Khan has resigned from four Punjab Assembly committees, including privilege, human rights and minority affairs committees.

Aleem Khan has also left membership of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) 2 and special committee 6.

The former PTI minister was included in these committee while he was in the custody National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrest.

he Lahore High Court (LHC) had recently granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan in offshore companies and assets beyond means case.

The bench directed Abdul Aleem Khan for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 1 million for the purpose.

The NAB had arrested the PTI leader on charges of acquiring assets beyond means on February 6, when he appeared before the NAB team at its regional headquarters in connection with the case. The Bureau had alleged that Abdul Aleem Khan failed to satisfy about his offshore companies and assets.

Abdul Aleem Khan remained on physical remand till March 5 and he was sent to jail on judicial remand by an accountability while rejecting a NAB request of further physical remand.