Aleem Khan reviews damage, rehabilitation of M-5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) In view of the flooding faced in Jalalpur Pirwala for the past three weeks, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited the affected area to review the damage to Motorway M-5 and the ongoing rehabilitation activities, there.

He held a special meeting attended by Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers, and Federal Secretary for Communications, Chairman NHA, Commissioner Multan and senior officials of the relevant departments, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Talking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that floodwater has spread on both sides of the Motorway M-5 up to 20 kilometers. “Breaking the Motorway was not an easy decision but safeguarding the lives and property of citizens takes precedence,” he emphasized.

He added that saving Jalalpur Pirwala city remains the foremost priority as NHA working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Punjab Government.

He assured that whatever decision the Punjab Government takes, NHA and other institutions will fully support it.

Expressing sorrow over the extensive flood damages, particularly around Multan, Abdul Aleem Khan stressed the need to learn lessons from this disaster build protective embankments and ensure that relevant departments, especially the Irrigation Department should fulfill their responsibilities in advance.

Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Sohaib Barth and Mian Kazim Pirzada also addressed the meeting. Meanwhile, the Federal Secretary for Communications, Chairman NHA, Commissioner Multan Division and senior officials briefed the participants on related matters.

The meeting was informed that further controlled breaches in the Motorway may be required for which NESPAK, Irrigation Department, Sui Gas, Water Services and other agencies are coordinating closely. In the meeting special Technical committee was formed to closely monitor the situation round the clock and take decision accordingly.

Moreover, during his visit to Multan, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also visited the residence of Member National Assembly and Chairman of the Kashmir Committee Rana Qasim Noon at in Shujaabad. Both leaders discussed the flood damages in South Punjab and the current situation.

Rana Qasim Noon welcomed the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and appreciated the timely actions of NHA. They both also held discussions on the prevailing national political situation, particularly the recent Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defense Agreement and other important matters.