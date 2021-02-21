UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Khan Reviews Development Work Of New Dialysis Block

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Aleem Khan reviews development work of new dialysis block

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday visited Services hospital and reviewed the pace of development work of new dialysis block.

According to official sources, Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation would equip three floors of dialysis unit with latest facilities.

The Senior minister said free treatment facilities would be provided to the patients, adding the foundation was supervising different public welfare-oriented projects.

Aleem Khan directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction work of dialysis block at the earliest.

He further said the foundation would increase the number of dialysis machines on completion of the new block.

It is pertinent to mention here that 36 new dialysis machines from Germany have arrived in the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Punjab Germany Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.