Aleem Khan Reviews Development Works In Different Areas

Thu 24th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that local problems of people are being solved on priority basis as the incumbent government believes in welfare of the masses.

He said this while reviewing various development works in different areas here on Thursday.

Aleem Khan said that in PP-158 development works worth millions of rupees had been completed while Zarar Shaheed Road project of Rs 160 million was underway in NA-129.

He said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan vision is to ensure development in a real sense." He said: "We are in close touch with party workers and standing with them through theirthick and thin."The senior minister also met party leaders and workers in different areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

