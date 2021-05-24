Aleem Khan reviews facilities for captive animals at Lahore Zoo

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Monday visited different sections of Lahore Zoo and reviewed the facilities being provided there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Monday visited different sections of Lahore Zoo and reviewed the facilities being provided there.

A meeting was held here in which Aleem Khan directed the relevant authorities to ensure facilities for the captive animals as per capacity.

The minister said that zoos and safari parks in the province should be made as per international standards.

He said that services from foreign countries should be hired for ensuring protection of animals.

Aleem said that master plan of Lahore Zoo should be prepared and the next meeting would be held after two weeks. He said that Lahore Zoo was a good recreational place for children and the facility should be available in other cities as well.

The senior minister said that 5-year plan should be made for upgradation of Lahore Zoo and added that the zoo administration should answer the issues, raised on the social media.