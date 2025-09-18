Open Menu

Aleem Khan Reviews Flood Damage To M-5, Vows Support For Saving Jalalpur Pirwala

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday reviewed flood damage to Motorway M-5 during his visit to Jalalpur Pirwala, where he stressed that protecting the city and ensuring public safety remained the government’s top priority.

Chairing a special meeting in Multan, the minister noted that floodwaters had spread up to 20 kilometers on both sides of the motorway. He said that although creating controlled breaches in M-5 was a difficult decision, “safeguarding the lives and property of citizens takes precedence.”

The meeting was attended by Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Sohaib Barth, and Mian Kazim Pirzada, besides Federal Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA, Commissioner Multan Division and senior officials.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the National Highway Authority (NHA) was working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Punjab government to protect Jalalpur Pirwala and would fully support all decisions taken by the provincial government.

He stressed the importance of building protective embankments and called upon the Irrigation Department and other institutions to fulfill their responsibilities to avert such disasters in the future.

The meeting was briefed that further controlled breaches on the motorway may be required, for which NESPAK, Irrigation Department, Sui Gas, Water Services and other agencies were coordinating. A special technical committee was also formed to monitor the evolving situation round-the-clock and recommend further measures.

Later, the minister visited the residence of MNA and Chairman of the Kashmir Committee Rana Qasim Noon in Shujaabad, where both leaders discussed the flood situation in South Punjab. They also exchanged views on national political developments, including the recent Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defense Agreement. Rana Qasim Noon welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan and lauded the timely actions of NHA in mitigating flood damage.

