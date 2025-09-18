Aleem Khan Reviews Flood Damage To M-5, Vows Support For Saving Jalalpur Pirwala
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday reviewed flood damage to Motorway M-5 during his visit to Jalalpur Pirwala, where he stressed that protecting the city and ensuring public safety remained the government’s top priority.
Chairing a special meeting in Multan, the minister noted that floodwaters had spread up to 20 kilometers on both sides of the motorway. He said that although creating controlled breaches in M-5 was a difficult decision, “safeguarding the lives and property of citizens takes precedence.”
The meeting was attended by Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Sohaib Barth, and Mian Kazim Pirzada, besides Federal Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA, Commissioner Multan Division and senior officials.
Abdul Aleem Khan said the National Highway Authority (NHA) was working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Punjab government to protect Jalalpur Pirwala and would fully support all decisions taken by the provincial government.
He stressed the importance of building protective embankments and called upon the Irrigation Department and other institutions to fulfill their responsibilities to avert such disasters in the future.
The meeting was briefed that further controlled breaches on the motorway may be required, for which NESPAK, Irrigation Department, Sui Gas, Water Services and other agencies were coordinating. A special technical committee was also formed to monitor the evolving situation round-the-clock and recommend further measures.
Later, the minister visited the residence of MNA and Chairman of the Kashmir Committee Rana Qasim Noon in Shujaabad, where both leaders discussed the flood situation in South Punjab. They also exchanged views on national political developments, including the recent Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defense Agreement. Rana Qasim Noon welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan and lauded the timely actions of NHA in mitigating flood damage.
Recent Stories
India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting
UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: N ..
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbottabad DC calls for stronger child protection measures, transparent investigation in abuse cases37 seconds ago
-
Aleem Khan reviews flood damage to M-5, vows support for saving Jalalpur Pirwala42 seconds ago
-
Two killed, one hurt in tragic road mishap in Burewala44 seconds ago
-
UAF launches flood relief campaign46 seconds ago
-
RTO Chief urges businessmen to fulfill tax obligations timely11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to ensure special care of women, elderly, children in repatriation of Afghan refugees11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s biography in Madinah11 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s steadfast support to Kashmiris’ right to self-deter ..11 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan reviews damage, rehabilitation of M-521 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways retrieved billions worth of land in major anti-encroachment drive21 minutes ago
-
Mini petrol station sealed21 minutes ago
-
Layyah police bust fake Umrah ticket scam, arrange genuine travel for 28 pilgrims31 minutes ago