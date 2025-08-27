Aleem Khan Reviews Flood Situation In Shahdara, Directs Maximum Relief For Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday reviewed
the flood situation in Shahdara and directed the administration to ensure maximum
relief facilities for citizens affected by the rising water level in River Ravi.
Talking to the media after receiving a comprehensive briefing from the district administration
and rescue officials, the minister said the situation in Shahdara was critical, as the
area was the first to come under threat whenever the River Ravi experienced flooding.
He said that unlike the past, population density in the riverbed had increased significantly,
with many makeshift houses and informal settlements built on locations where habitation
should not have existed.
He said the local administration had already evacuated settlements established inside
the riverbed and shifted nomadic families whose huts and temporary shelters were at risk.
However, he added that some nearby localities had not been evacuated but residents
had been placed on high alert to move immediately if required.
Abdul Aleem Khan said the night ahead was particularly critical and the administration
was monitoring the water situation on an hourly basis, with reports being shared regularly
with the Prime Minister.
He added that resources had been mobilized and protective
measures reinforced to minimize potential losses.
The minister said that floods in the Ravi come again and again, so long-term steps
were needed to reduce the risk. He pointed out that the Ravi Urban Development
Authority (RUDA) had designed a protective embankment and stressed that work
on the proposed road-cum-dyke should be completed quickly, as it would help protect
nearby communities.
He also emphasized that many new societies and residential schemes had been
developed close to the riverbanks, which increased vulnerability in times of flooding.
“We cannot dictate the path of a river. Its natural course can change anytime,
therefore settlements and constructions near the Ravi must be carefully regulated,”
he remarked.
The federal minister reiterated that the government and local administration were
fully alert and making every effort to protect lives and property. “This is a natural
disaster, and we must face it collectively and wisely. The administration is on the
ground, people are being alerted, and those residing in unsafe areas must cooperate
by moving to safer locations,” he added.
