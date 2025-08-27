Aleem Khan reviews flood situation in Shahdara, directs maximum relief for citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday reviewed

the flood situation in Shahdara and directed the administration to ensure maximum

relief facilities for citizens affected by the rising water level in River Ravi.

Talking to the media after receiving a comprehensive briefing from the district administration

and rescue officials, the minister said the situation in Shahdara was critical, as the

area was the first to come under threat whenever the River Ravi experienced flooding.

He said that unlike the past, population density in the riverbed had increased significantly,

with many makeshift houses and informal settlements built on locations where habitation

should not have existed.

He said the local administration had already evacuated settlements established inside

the riverbed and shifted nomadic families whose huts and temporary shelters were at risk.

However, he added that some nearby localities had not been evacuated but residents

had been placed on high alert to move immediately if required.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the night ahead was particularly critical and the administration

was monitoring the water situation on an hourly basis, with reports being shared regularly

with the Prime Minister.

He added that resources had been mobilized and protective

measures reinforced to minimize potential losses.

The minister said that floods in the Ravi come again and again, so long-term steps

were needed to reduce the risk. He pointed out that the Ravi Urban Development

Authority (RUDA) had designed a protective embankment and stressed that work

on the proposed road-cum-dyke should be completed quickly, as it would help protect

nearby communities.

He also emphasized that many new societies and residential schemes had been

developed close to the riverbanks, which increased vulnerability in times of flooding.

“We cannot dictate the path of a river. Its natural course can change anytime,

therefore settlements and constructions near the Ravi must be carefully regulated,”

he remarked.

The federal minister reiterated that the government and local administration were

fully alert and making every effort to protect lives and property. “This is a natural

disaster, and we must face it collectively and wisely. The administration is on the

ground, people are being alerted, and those residing in unsafe areas must cooperate

by moving to safer locations,” he added.