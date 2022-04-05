Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The angry PTI leader says he has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to show a single man who had sacrificed even half of him for the party.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2022) Former provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that he would expose all secrets of Naya Pakistan.

Aleem Khan also challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to show him a single man who had sacrificed even half of him for the PTI.

Addressing a press conference, the disgruntled PTI leader who joined the opposition benches now said that he had been working with the PM since 2011 and since then he had been trying to save from any sort of burden.

Khan said, “Imran Khan along with PTI leader Mahmood-ur-Rasheed visited my house in 2011 and told me to organize public rally, ” adding that he organized the rally on his personal expense.

He said estrange PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen also helped the party from his resources. “I was a member of Punjab assembly during 2007 to 2018,” said Aleem Khan, asking Imran Khan why he sent him in NAB when he wanted to appoint Usman Buzdar as Punjab CM.

The angry leader went on to say that he supported the prime minister for Naya Pakistan and didn’t do any favour for anyone but played his part for the New Pakistan.

He said, “I had a business in Lahore but even then I stood up against then government when it was not easy for a businessman to stand against the government,”.

His criticism and remark came after he joined the disgruntled Tareen group at the time when the PTI government, especially Imran Khan needed support of every single MNA and MPA at both central and provincial level. According to the reports, Aleem Khan also visited London and called on PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif but he denied all such reports about his meeting.