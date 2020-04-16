UrduPoint.com
Aleem Khan Takes Notice Of Restriction On Wheat Supply From Southern Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:11 PM

Senior and Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan, while taking notice of restriction on wheat supply from some districts of Southern Punjab sought a report from secretary Food

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior and food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan, while taking notice of restriction on wheat supply from some districts of Southern Punjab sought a report from secretary Food.

He also called a video link meeting with concern deputy commissioners, on Thursday.

He made it clear that according to the Punjab Government's policy, there was no restriction on bringing and carrying wheat from any district across the province to any other district. However, smuggling and delivery of wheat to outside the province would not be allowed, he said and added that all the affairs would be reconsidered under the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

