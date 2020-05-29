Aleem Khan terms flour mills statement one sided

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has termed the statement of flour mills with regard to price of wheat and flour as one-sided

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has termed the statement of flour mills with regard to price of wheat and flour as one-sided.

According to official sources here, he said: " The government does not accept their statement." He said: "There is difference in price of wheat in various districts.

" He said that price of flour would be less in areas where wheat would be available at less rate.

Aleem Khan said that departmental meeting would be held on Saturday with flour mills association to fix new flour price.

The senior minister hoped that flour mills owners would cooperate keeping in view the problems of the masses.

The Punjab government had sufficient wheat stock so there would be no wheat shortage, he added.

He said that it was a top priority of the government to ensure provision of wheat and flour to people.