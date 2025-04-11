ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has termed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Belarus as highly significant.

He highlighted that the participation of over 100 companies from Pakistan along with encouraging engagement from the Belarusian side is a promising development that will undoubtedly yield far-reaching outcomes for both countries, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Talking to the media in Belarus, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stated that both countries are keen to transform their longstanding friendship into mutually beneficial trade relations. He added that the President of Belarus, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko attaches special importance to Pakistan which was evident during his recent visit where he held key meetings with former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and extended an invitation to him and the Prime Minister for an official visit to Belarus. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized the need to enhance connectivity between the two countries, stating that Pakistan is actively working to promote Government-to-Government (G2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) relationships, accordingly.

He pointed out that there is currently no direct flight between Pakistan and Belarus which is vital for expanding business activities as strengthening such logistical links essential for economic collaboration.

In response to a question, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan remarked that Belarus holds a strategic geographical position as a gateway to major European markets. He noted that the Pakistani business community has expressed strong interest in import and export opportunities and emphasized the importance of leveraging this market to its fullest potential. He also shared that earlier this month, prior to the Prime Minister’s this visit, he himself undertook a visit to Belarus during which he held fruitful meetings with the Ministers of Energy, Transport and Communications. In addition, he toured a major Tractor Manufacturing Plant which was very much productive and now Pakistan is also interested in establishing a similar facility domestically.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed optimism that this visit will lead to the promotion of positive engagements between the two countries and open up new avenues for Pakistan and Belarus in addition to Eastern Europe and other global markets.