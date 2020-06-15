Aleem Khan terms provincial budget 2020-21 as balanced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday the provincial budget 2020-21 was balanced and no new tax had been levied in the budget.

Expressing his views on the budget, he said that increase in annual development programme in the prevailing circumstances was a good omen.

He said that allocations for health and education had been increased.

Aleem Khan said that people had been taken on board while preparing the provincial budget.

He sid the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would be followed to ensure prosperity in the province.

Special funds had been set aside in budget for less resourcesareas, he added.