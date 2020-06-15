UrduPoint.com
Aleem Khan Terms Provincial Budget As Balanced

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

Aleem Khan terms provincial budget as balanced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) ::Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday termed the provincial budget 2020-21 as balanced and based on real facts.

Expressing his views on the budget, he said that increase in annual development programme in the prevailing circumstances was a good omen.

He said that allocations for health and education had been increased.

Aleem Khan said that for the preparation of the provincial budget recommendations had been taken from people directly.

He said, public sector departments had been given priority in the budget.

He further said, all out efforts would be made to put the province on the road to progress.

Senior minister said, "No new tax has been imposed in the budget which is very good." He said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would be followed to ensure prosperity in the province.

Special funds had been set aside in budget for less resourcesareas, he added.

