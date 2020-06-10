UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleem Khan Urges Citizens To Strictly Follow SOPs Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Aleem Khan urges citizens to strictly follow SOPs against COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday urged the citizens to show responsibility and adhere to the announced safety norms as increasing number of coronavirus cases in the province, especially in the capital, was becoming a serious issue.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Corona at the Chief Minister's House, here.

The Minister said that there was a need to keep the citizens informed about the preventive measures and for this purpose proper advertisement of SOPs through print and electronic media should be carried out.

Strict checking of areas had to be ensured and special plan had to be prepared especially for Lahore, he said and added that there was no doubt that the pressure of coronavirus patients on government hospitals was high for which the Health department should also increase the facilities for COVID-19 patients in Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Similarly citizens should be provided accurate information about the treatment of coronavirus so that they did not listen to rumors, he said.

He directed the Health department to keep a one-month backup in government hospitals to deal with any situation.

The Minister appealed to the citizens not to take undue advantage of the leniency and leave their homes as little as possible and use sanitizers as much as possible besides covering their faces.

The supply of medicines should be ensured but the prices of coronavirus related medicines and injections needed to be closely monitored, he said.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik told the meeting that the process of checking, issuing fines and warnings to the citizens at various places had already been started for the last several days and efforts were being made to implement SOPS in the markets and bazaars as well.

The Secretary Health gave a detailed briefing on the current situation of coronavirus across the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and two Health Secretaries besides relevant officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Market Media Government Cabinet Industry Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.