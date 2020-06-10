Aleem Khan urges citizens to strictly follow SOPs against COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday urged the citizens to show responsibility and adhere to the announced safety norms as increasing number of coronavirus cases in the province, especially in the capital, was becoming a serious issue.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Corona at the Chief Minister's House, here.

The Minister said that there was a need to keep the citizens informed about the preventive measures and for this purpose proper advertisement of SOPs through print and electronic media should be carried out.

Strict checking of areas had to be ensured and special plan had to be prepared especially for Lahore, he said and added that there was no doubt that the pressure of coronavirus patients on government hospitals was high for which the Health department should also increase the facilities for COVID-19 patients in Sheikh Zayed Hospital. Similarly citizens should be provided accurate information about the treatment of coronavirus so that they did not listen to rumors, he said.

He directed the Health department to keep a one-month backup in government hospitals to deal with any situation.

The Minister appealed to the citizens not to take undue advantage of the leniency and leave their homes as little as possible and use sanitizers as much as possible besides covering their faces.

The supply of medicines should be ensured but the prices of coronavirus related medicines and injections needed to be closely monitored, he said.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik told the meeting that the process of checking, issuing fines and warnings to the citizens at various places had already been started for the last several days and efforts were being made to implement SOPS in the markets and bazaars as well.

The Secretary Health gave a detailed briefing on the current situation of coronavirus across the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and two Health Secretaries besides relevant officers attended the meeting.