Aleem Khan urges for boost in flights, trade routes and connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Wednesday emphasized the need for enhanced regional connectivity through direct flights, expanded trade corridors, and improved land connectivity to boost economic cooperation among regional states.

Addressing a high-level Roundtable Conference of Transport Ministers from 12 countries at the “New Silk Way Forum” in Almaty, he said regional integration is vital for economic growth and mutual prosperity, said a press release.

The minister stressed that to achieve the objectives of the Silk Way Forum, participating nations need to facilitate travel for their business communities and citizens, enabling them to move freely, explore investment opportunities and benefit mutually. Abdul Aleem Khan informed the Forum that Pakistan will host the Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference in Islamabad on October 23–24, extending an invitation to all Member States to participate. He added that expanding land connectivity is inevitable for boosting trade volumes and Pakistan is always ready to play a positive role in this regard.

He also referenced recent high-level visits of Kazakhstan’s Vice President and Ministers to Pakistan, terming them highly productive. He noted that such forums offer valuable opportunities to exchange experiences and strengthen mutual understanding.

“Central Asian States serve as a gateway for Pakistan to access Europe. Realizing this potential requires robust transport and communication linkages,” he added.

On the sidelines of the forum, Abdul Aleem Khan held a bilateral meeting with Turkish Minister of Transport, Mr. Abdulkadir Uraloglu, to discuss cooperation in transport and road infrastructure.

He invited the Turkish Minister to participate in the upcoming Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference in Islamabad and stressed that there are wide-ranging opportunities for collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye in transport and regional corridor projects. Aleem Khan also invited Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan, stating that joint ventures would bring significant benefits to the people of both countries.

In response, Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu expressed keen interest in expanding investment and partnerships with Pakistan, reiterating the Turkish people’s deep goodwill. Both ministers agreed to further strengthen cooperation on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional corridors, acknowledging that Türkiye’s participation would add significant strength to regional transport initiatives.

Abdul Aleem Khan concluded that through enhanced partnership, Pakistan and Türkiye can pave new avenues of progress in trade and economic development for the benefit of the entire region.