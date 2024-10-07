Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channels to highlight Israeli atrocities in Palestine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan, on Monday, called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to activate diplomatic channels to highlight the atrocities being committed by Israel in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan, on Monday, called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to activate diplomatic channels to highlight the atrocities being committed by Israel in Palestine.

Addressing all Parties Conference, convened by the government to mark a year of Israel’s barbarism in Palestine he said, “I urge the prime minister to activate diplomatic efforts, reach out to the heads of Islamic countries, and work towards uniting the Muslim world on the issue of Palestine.”

The moot was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Federal cabinet members, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and leaders of other mainstream political parties.

He said that over the past year, Israel has committed severe human rights violations in Palestine, killing thousands of innocent children and women. He further expressed disappointment that the Western world remains silent on the matter.

“The international community had failed to stop Israel from committing genocide against the Palestinian population, specifically in Gaza” he added.

He said, "Even during the ongoing UN meeting, the killing of innocent people by Israeli forces continues."

He urged all political parties to set aside their differences and demonstrate unity on the issue of Palestine.

He called on political leaders to work collectively for the country's progress, prosperity, and development, stressing that internal division weakens the nation.

He also appealed to all political parties to unite for the political stability of the country.