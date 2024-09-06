Aleem Khan Visits Family Of Martyred Khurshid
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, along with members of the National Assembly, on Friday visited the residence of martyred Subedar Major Muhammad Khurshid to pay tribute to the brave soldier who sacrificed his life for the country.
He met with the family members of the martyred soldier, including his children and expressed his condolences.
He praised the sacrifices of Subedar Major Muhammad Khurshid, saying that his martyrdom was a great honor for the nation.
The minister said that the security forces were always ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country, and the martyrdom of Subedar Major Muhammad Khurshid was a testament to their bravery.
Abdul Aleem Khan also met with the son of the martyred soldier Khurshid, and expressed his support for the family.
The widow and daughters of Shaheed Muhammad Khurshid thanked the minister for visiting them and said they felt courage with arrival of the parliamentarians who acknowledged sacrifice of their family head.
He said that the nation was proud of the sacrifices of Subedar Major Muhammad Khurshid and his family.
Subedar Major Muhammad Khurshid was martyred on December 20, 2022, during an operation against terrorists in Bannu. His sacrifice will always be remembered as a great honor for the nation.
Members of the National Assembly, including Aun Chaudhry and Gul Asghar, accompanied the Minister during his visit.
