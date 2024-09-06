Open Menu

Aleem Khan Visits Family Of Martyred Khurshid

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Aleem Khan visits family of martyred Khurshid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, along with members of the National Assembly, on Friday visited the residence of martyred Subedar Major Muhammad Khurshid to pay tribute to the brave soldier who sacrificed his life for the country.

He met with the family members of the martyred soldier, including his children and expressed his condolences.

He praised the sacrifices of Subedar Major Muhammad Khurshid, saying that his martyrdom was a great honor for the nation.

The minister said that the security forces were always ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country, and the martyrdom of Subedar Major Muhammad Khurshid was a testament to their bravery.

Abdul Aleem Khan also met with the son of the martyred soldier Khurshid, and expressed his support for the family.

The widow and daughters of Shaheed Muhammad Khurshid thanked the minister for visiting them and said they felt courage with arrival of the parliamentarians who acknowledged sacrifice of their family head.

He said that the nation was proud of the sacrifices of Subedar Major Muhammad Khurshid and his family.

Subedar Major Muhammad Khurshid was martyred on December 20, 2022, during an operation against terrorists in Bannu. His sacrifice will always be remembered as a great honor for the nation.

Members of the National Assembly, including Aun Chaudhry and Gul Asghar, accompanied the Minister during his visit.

Related Topics

National Assembly Bannu Martyrs Shaheed Visit Abdul Aleem Khan December Awn Chaudry Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

4 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

4 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

5 hours ago
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

24 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

24 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan