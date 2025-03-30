Aleem Khan visits hospitals on the eve of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that sharing joys with others is the real Eid and we should have more to do for those who have less resources especially on the eve of Eid -ul -Fitr.

He said this while visiting the Head Office of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation where cash was distributed among the needy people of the locality.

The Minister also visited Services Hospital, Mayo Hospital and Children Hospital to inspect the Dialysis Centers of the Foundation where he enquired about the health of the patients and prayed for their early recovery.

On this occasion the patients admired the good standard of services which are provided free of cost.

Brig (R) Khalid Bashir, CEO of the Abdul Aleem Foundation, briefed Abdul Aleem Khan, while a special session was also held with the foundation staff in which Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan appreciated their performance and announced Eid bonus for them.